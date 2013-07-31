Quality of life after heart CT scan depends on results
(Reuters Health) - Improvement or worsening of chest pain symptoms and quality of life after a CT scan of the heart may depend on what the scan finds, a large study suggests.
LONDON AstraZeneca took a further step to bolster its new drug pipeline on Wednesday by striking a deal with private biotech firm FibroGen potentially worth more than $815 million for rights to an experimental anaemia drug.
Britain's second biggest drugmaker will pay $350 million upfront and in subsequent non-contingent payments, plus future development-related milestone payments of up to $465 million, for rights to FG-4592 in the United States, China and certain other markets.
There may be additional payments if use of the drug is expanded.
Japan's Astellas Pharma already has rights to the medicine in Japan, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East and South Africa.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton)
(Reuters Health) - Improvement or worsening of chest pain symptoms and quality of life after a CT scan of the heart may depend on what the scan finds, a large study suggests.
PARIS Malaysia has reported an outbreak of a highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from the Malaysian agriculture ministry.
NEW YORK Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders about its ability to protect customers from at least seven norovirus, E.coli and salmonella outbreaks that erupted in 2015.