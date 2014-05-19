LONDON Aberdeen Asset Management, a leading investor in drugmaker AstraZeneca, said on Monday that U.S. group Pfizer had room to improve its 55-pounds-per-share offer for its British rival.

"The price is finely balanced," Chief Investment Officer Anne Richards told BBC radio. "I think it's a good price that's on the table at the moment but probably they could do better than that."

Aberdeen Asset Management has previously expressed skepticism about Pfizer's proposed deal and its impact on Britain's science base.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)