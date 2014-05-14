LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he was seeking the best possible guarantees from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer (PFE.N) over its potential takeover of AstraZeneca (AZN.L) .

"This government has been absolutely clear that the right thing to do is to get stuck in to seek the best possible guarantees on British jobs, on British investment, and British science," Cameron told lawmakers in parliament.

