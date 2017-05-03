Knee surgery rates soaring among teen girls
(Reuters Health) - A growing number of U.S. athletes are getting operations to repair torn knee ligaments, and a new study suggests injury rates are highest and rising fastest among teen girls.
LONDON AstraZeneca boosted its early-stage respiratory medicine pipeline on Wednesday by signing a deal with Pieris Pharmaceuticals to develop novel inhaled drugs that could fight asthma in new ways.
Pieris will get upfront and near-term milestone payments of $57.5 million and up to $2.1 billion if the experimental drugs go on to become commercially successful.
Pieris will be responsible for advancing its preclinical lead candidate, PRS-060, into initial Phase I clinical trials in 2017, the two companies said.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
(Reuters Health) - - Older adults may be more likely to have bleeding stomach ulcers on days when the air has higher levels of nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant produced by car exhaust and power plants, a recent study in Hong Kong suggests.
(Reuters Health) - Snus, a moist, smokeless tobacco product, may contribute to breathing and sleep problems, Swedish researchers report.