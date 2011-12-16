TAIPEI Shares of netbook pioneer Asustek Computer Inc (2357.TW) slipped on Friday after the company said it will carry out a limited recall of its latest tablet model due to a Wifi signal issue.

An Asustek official said the number of tablets involved was only about 300, so the recall would not have an impact on the company.

Asustek shares were off 1.22 percent by 0130 GMT (8:30 p.m. EST), underperforming a broader market's .TWII 0.45 percent rise.

The Taiwanese PC vendor said in a statement on its website that it would recall Eee Pad Transformer Prime tablets sold in Taiwan before December 3 because of Wifi signal instability.

The tablet, the first featuring the NVIDIA Corp's (NVDA.O) Tegra 3 quad-core processor, was launched on December 1.

