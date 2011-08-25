SYDNEY Asia's third-largest listed bourse ASX Ltd (ASX.AX) has named former gaming executive Elmer Funke Kupper as its new chief executive ahead of the end of the Australian stock exchange operator's market monopoly.

Funke Kupper, formerly managing director of Tabcorp (TAH.AX), will replace long-time head Robert Elstone and take up the role on October 6, ASX said in a statement on Friday.

Funke Kupper has previously held senior positions at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) and Mckinsey & Co.

Analysts said Funke Kupper's key challenges would be to defend ASX's market share as rival Chi-X prepares to debut, and look for new growth markets after a takeover bid by Singapore Exchange (SGXL.SI) was knocked down on national interest concerns earlier this year.

In May the Australian government granted final approval to Chi-X, owned by Nomura (8604.T) to begin operating, with trading expected to begin before the end of the year.

Elstone, who was at the helm for five years at ASX, announced his intention to step down in September last year, a month before SGX made the bid.

With the takeover threat gone, ASX shares have slumped 22 percent so far this year double the fall for the broader index .

