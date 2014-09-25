Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
WASHINGTON DirecTV's shareholders overwhelmingly approved the company's acquisition by AT&T Inc, DirecTV said on Thursday.
The $45 billion deal, currently under review by U.S. and international regulators, was approved by 99 percent of votes cast, the company said in a statement.
The votes cast represent 77 percent of shares outstanding.
If the deal is approved by regulators, the company expects it to close in the first half of 2015.
The takeover by AT&T hinges on the completion of a deal with the National Football League for rights to the popular Sunday Ticket package, which gives subscribers access to live Sunday games on multimedia platforms, including iPads and game consoles.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
JERUSALEM/DETROIT Intel Corp agreed to buy Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion on Monday in a deal that could thrust the U.S. chipmaker into direct competition with rivals Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc to develop driverless systems for global automakers.
NEW YORK Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.