Toshiba tumbles after bourse puts company under supervision
TOKYO Toshiba Corp tumbled in early trade on Wednesday after the Tokyo Stock Exchange put its shares under supervision to see if it meets delisting criteria.
WASHINGTON AT&T Inc has scrapped its plans to launch high-speed Internet service on commercial flights in order to focus on international expansion and video offerings, the company said in a statement on Monday.
On Friday, the carrier announced a $1.7 billion acquisition of Mexican operator Iusacell, AT&T's second major acquisition this year following a $48.5 billion bid for satellite operator DirecTV.
"After a thorough review of our investment portfolio, the company decided to no longer pursue entry into the in-flight connectivity industry. We are focusing our capital on transformative investments, such as international and video," said Fletcher Cook, a spokesman for AT&T.
In April, AT&T and Honeywell International Inc had announced a partnership to launch a high-speed 4G LTE-based in-flight connectivity service for airlines and passengers in commercial, business and general aviation in the U.S.
The product would have competed with in-flight internet services provider Gogo Inc., whose shares soared 10 percent on the news.
The 2017 advertising revenue forecast for Snap Inc’s Snapchat has been trimmed by $30 million due to higher than expected revenue sharing with its partners, digital marketing firm eMarketer said in its latest ad spending forecast on Tuesday.
CHICAGO McDonald's Corp this month will begin testing its long-awaited U.S. mobile ordering app with the goal of avoiding the kinds of service hiccups that have haunted digital debuts by companies such as Starbucks Corp.