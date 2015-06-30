Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after winning the 200m at the IAAF Diamond League Grand Prix track and field competition in New York June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

KINGSTON Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt's troubled season continued on Tuesday when he pulled out of the Paris and Lausanne Diamond League meetings due to a leg injury.

"I’m disappointed not to be able to compete in Paris and Lausanne. I love running at these meetings but at the moment I am unable to compete at 100 percent. I look forward to getting back into full training as soon as possible," Bolt said in a statement on his website.

The Paris meeting is on Saturday with Lausanne the following Thursday with Bolt planning to run one 100m and one 200m race.

Jamaica's 14-times times Olympic and world champion pulled out of the 100m at the Jamaican trials last Thursday.

"He (Bolt) has been feeling discomfort in his left leg since his last competition which has restricted his training," a statement from his management team said.

"He has a blocked sacroiliac joint which is restricting his movement and putting pressure on his knee and ankle."

Bolt, 28, has struggled for form this season with moderate best times of 10.12 in the 100 meters and 20.13 in the 200.

The world record holder in both events has wildcard entries to the world championships in Beijing in August.

"He will spend the next couple of days in Munich getting treatment after which he will resume full training in his quest to defend his titles at the world championships," the statement added.

Bolt's coach Glen Mills confirmed the lanky sprinter's training had been hampered.

"For several weeks now he has been complaining and he has been restricted in his training by the complaints, hence it triggered the trip to the doctor," Mills told Reuters by telephone.

Mills was pressed about whether he was worried that the eight-times world championship gold medallist would not be ready for Beijing.

"What I can say is I'm very concerned about the progress of his preparation so far," Mills said. "But as to between now and Beijing that depends on what I learn when I have the discussion with the doctor."

Bolt only ran a few races last year, including the sprint relay at the Commonwealth Games, after missing nine weeks of training following foot surgery.

