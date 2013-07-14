Factbox on former 100 meters world champion Tyson Gay, who on Sunday announced he had tested positive for an unidentified substance.

Born on August 9, 1982, in Lexington, United States

Is the equal second fastest man ever over 100 meters, alongside Jamaican Yohan Blake, after clocking 9.69 seconds in Shanghai in September 2009. Only world record holder Usain Bolt has run faster.

He is the fifth fastest over 200 following his 19.58 in New York in May 2009.

WORLD CHAMPION

Completed a memorable sweep of the men's sprinting titles at the 2007 world championships in Osaka when he won the 100 and 200 titles and was part of the triumphant American 4x100 relay team. Gay clocked 9.85 seconds to win the 100 and 19.76 in the 200.

With Bolt continuing his world record breaking feats at the 2009 world championships, Gay finished second in the 100 in Berlin in a time of 9.71.

OLYMPIC GAMES

Injuries marred his build up to the 2008 Olympics and he ended up being eliminated in the semi-finals of the 100 at the Beijing Games. He then just missed out on the medals when he finished fourth in the highly anticipated 100 final in London last year. Gay was a member of the U.S. 4x100 meters relay team who won silver behind Jamaica.

2013

With his injury problems seemingly behind him, Gay has displayed good form this year.

The 9.75 he ran to win last month's U.S. world championship trials in Iowa is the fastest time over 100 meters this year. Also clocked the second fastest 200 time of the year after running 19.74 at the same meet.

Gay's latest competitive outing was the Diamond League meet in Lausanne where he won the 100 in 9.79.

