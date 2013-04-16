Public safety officials evacuate the scene after several explosions near the finish line of the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent set up for the Boston Marathon after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A runner in a wheelchair is taken from a triage tent after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A runner is escorted from the scene after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Injured people are attended to at the scene of an explosion at the Boston Marathon, in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daily Free Press/Kenshin Okubo/Boston University/Handout

Pedestrians walk away from the scene of an explosion near the finish line of the Boston Marathon April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Justin McCallum/Tufts University/Handout

An injured man is attended to at the scene of an explosion at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daily Free Press/Kenshin Okubo/Boston University/Handout

The scene of multiple explosions near the end of the Boston Marathon finish line in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Eisen

New York Police Department officers stand in the Times Square district of New York underneath a news ticker displaying details from fatal explosions in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bomb squad officials check a possible suspicious device near the scene of multiple explosions near the end of the Boston Marathon finish line in Boston, Massachucetts on April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Eisen

First responders and investigators are near the scene of multiple explosions at the end of the Boston Marathon finish line in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Eisen

Blood can be seen on the sidewalk as men in bomb-disposal suits investigate the site of an explosion which went off on Boylston Street during the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Emergency medical officials use a ATV to get to the scene of the explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Eisen

Unclaimed runner's bags from the Boston Marathon are seen in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A runner looks through unclaimed runners' bags from the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Police stand guard outside the United Center with heightened security measures in effect due to the bombings in Boston before the start of the NHL hockey game between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

A man in a bomb-disposal suit investigates the site of an explosion which went off on Boylston Street during the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Boston Marathon runners walk away after speaking with law enforcement officials in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (L) listens as FBI Special Agent in Charge in Boston Richard DesLauriers briefs reporters during a news conference held to discuss the explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Police and runners react to an explosion during the Boston Marathon finish area in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/MetroWest Daily News/Ken McGagh/Handout

A couple walks down Boylston Street away from the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Debris is seen along Boylston Street after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Runners continue to run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in this photo exclusively licensed to Reuters by photographer Dan Lampariello after he took the photo in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello

Police officers and their bomb detecting dogs investigate after explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

SWAT officers patrol the Copley Square area after explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

Agents from several federal agencies including the FBI and ATF arrive on scene after explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents arrive at the scene after explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

BOSTON Two bombs ripped through the crowd at the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Monday, killing three people, maiming others and injuring more than 100 in what a White House official said would be treated as an "act of terror."

It was the worst bombing on U.S. soil since security was tightened after the attacks of September 11, 2001, and President Barack Obama promised to hunt down whoever was responsible for the attack on a day when tens of thousands of spectators packed the streets to watch the world-famous race.

No one has been arrested and the White House official said it would have to be determined whether the attack came from a foreign or domestic source.

Investigators found what could be five additional, undetonated explosive devices around the Boston area, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two unnamed people briefed on the investigation. The evidence had yet to be fully analyzed, the Journal said.

The blasts a few seconds apart knocked some runners off their feet and shattered what had been a resplendent spring day with the state of Massachusetts celebrating Patriots' Day, which commemorates the U.S. war of independence on the third Monday in April.

April 15 is also the deadline for U.S. taxpayers to file their annual income tax returns.

Many runners were heading for the finish when a fireball and smoke rose from behind cheering spectators and a row of flags representing the countries of participants, video from the scene showed.

The cheers turned to screams and panic.

"I saw people who looked like they had their legs blown off. There was a lot of blood over their legs. Then people were being pushed in wheelchairs," said Joe Anderson, 33, a fisherman from Pembroke, Massachusetts, who had just run the race holding a large U.S. flag.

Many of the victims were gravely injured, Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick said.

Some suffered shrapnel wounds and amputations and will require repeat operations in the coming days, said Peter Fagenholtz, a trauma surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Ambulances, fire trucks and dozens of police vehicles converged at the scene, and spectators could be seen crying and consoling each other.

The dead included an 8-year-old boy, the Boston Globe reported, citing two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation.

A 2-year-old was being treated with a head injury at Boston Children's Hospital, the hospital said in a statement.

"It sounded like a sonic boom. I haven't stopped shaking yet," said Melissa Stanley, who watched her daughter cross the finish line four minutes before the explosions.

The blasts put police on alert in major cities across the United States, including in Washington, D.C. and New York City, sites of the September 11 attacks.

'POWERFUL DEVICES'

Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis called them "powerful devices."

Davis told a news conference at least three people died and Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick said more than 100 people were wounded.

FBI Boston Special Agent In Charge Richard DesLauriers declined at the same news conference to comment on media reports that police found unexploded devices.

In Washington, Obama told reporters, "Make no mistake, we will get to the bottom of this and we will find out who did this."

"Any responsible individuals, any responsible groups will feel the full weight of justice," he said.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation took the lead on the investigation with help from several other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The two explosions at 2:50 p.m. (1850 GMT) were about 50 to 100 yards apart as runners crossed the finish line with a timer showing 4 hours and 9 minutes, some 9 minutes faster than the average finish time, as reported by Runner's World magazine.

Spectators typically line the 26.2 mile race course, with the heaviest crowds near the finish line.

Mike Mitchell of Vancouver, Canada, a runner who had finished the race, said he was looking back at the finish line and saw a "massive explosion."

Smoke rose 50 feet in the air, Mitchell said. People began running and screaming after hearing the noise, Mitchell said.

"Everybody freaked out," Mitchell said.

The annual Boston Marathon, held since 1897, attracts an estimated half-million spectators and some 20,000 participants every year.

Earlier on Monday, Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa and Kenya's Rita Jeptoo won the men's and women's events respectively, continuing African runners' dominance in the sport.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra canceled Monday night's concert and the National Hockey League's Boston Bruins canceled their home game against the Ottawa Senators. The Boston Red Sox had completed their Major League Baseball game at Fenway Park before the explosions.

(Additional reporting by Scott Malone, Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Tim McLaughlin, Edith Honan, Frank McGurty and Mark Hosenball; Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Grant McCool and Eric Walsh)