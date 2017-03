An injured woman is attended to at the scene of an explosion at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daily Free Press/Kenshin Okubo/Boston University/Handout

More than 100 people were treated at area hospitals after explosions following the Boston Marathon on Monday, the Boston Globe reported on Twitter.

It was unclear what source provided the information that was reported on the Globe's Twitter feed. Reuters could not independently verify that at least 100 people had been injured.

