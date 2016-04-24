Kenyan Lonyangata wins Paris marathon
PARIS Kenya's Paul Lonyangata won the Paris marathon, clocking two hours six minutes and 10 seconds over 42.195km on a bright morning on Sunday.
LONDON Eliud Kipchoge confirmed his place as the world's leading marathon man by successfully defending his London Marathon title on Sunday in the second fastest time ever run.
In a record-breaking duel with his Kenyan compatriot Stanley Biwott, Kipchoge clocked an unofficial 2 hours 3 minutes 5 seconds, just outside the world record mark of 2:02:57 held by another Kenyan Dennis Kimetto.
Kipchoge, who has lost only one of his seven marathons, powered away from New York champion Biwott over the last three kilometers to shatter Kenyan Wilson Kipsang's course record of 2:04:29.
(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)
AUGUSTA, Georgia Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia led the U.S. Masters on six under par and Jordan Spieth was lurking two shots back after an absorbing third round at a sun-drenched Augusta National on Saturday.