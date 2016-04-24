Athletics - 2016 Virgin Money London Marathon - London - 24/4/16Kenya's Jemima Sumgong (R), Kenya's Mary Keitany (C) and Kenya's Florence Kiplagat (L) in action during the women's raceAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic

Athletics - 2016 Virgin Money London Marathon - London - 24/4/16Kenya's Jemima Sumgong in action as a spectator invades the women's raceAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic

Athletics - 2016 Virgin Money London Marathon - London - 24/4/16Kenya's Jemima Sumgong in action with Ethiopia's Mare Dibaba and Tigist Tufa during the women's raceAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic

Athletics - 2016 Virgin Money London Marathon - London - 24/4/16Ethiopia's Mare Dibaba, Tigist Tufa, Kenya's Florence Kiplagat and Ethiopia's Feyse Tadese in action as Kenya's Jemima Sumgong (hidden) falls during the women's raceAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic

LONDON Jemima Sumgong, of Kenya, won the women's London Marathon on Sunday after picking herself off the ground following a heavy fall near the end of the race.

The 31-year-old Sumgong held her head in pain after the fall but recovered to defeat last year's winner, Ethiopian Tigist Tufa, in a duel over the final mile, clocking an unofficial 2 hours 22 minutes 58 seconds.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; editing by Toby Davis)