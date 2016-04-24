Kenyan Lonyangata wins Paris marathon
PARIS Kenya's Paul Lonyangata won the Paris marathon, clocking two hours six minutes and 10 seconds over 42.195km on a bright morning on Sunday.
LONDON Jemima Sumgong, of Kenya, won the women's London Marathon on Sunday after picking herself off the ground following a heavy fall near the end of the race.
The 31-year-old Sumgong held her head in pain after the fall but recovered to defeat last year's winner, Ethiopian Tigist Tufa, in a duel over the final mile, clocking an unofficial 2 hours 22 minutes 58 seconds.
AUGUSTA, Georgia Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia led the U.S. Masters on six under par and Jordan Spieth was lurking two shots back after an absorbing third round at a sun-drenched Augusta National on Saturday.