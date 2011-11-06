A runner takes part in the 2011 New York City Marathon in New York November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wheelchair participants make their way through the borough of Queens during the 2011 New York City Marathon in New York November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge after the start of the 2011 New York City Marathon in New York, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge after the start of the 2011 New York City Marathon in New York, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Firehiwot Dado of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the 2011 New York City Marathon in New York November 6, 2011. At right is second place finisher Buzunesh Deba of Ethiopia. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Runners make their way through the borough of Queens during the 2011 New York City Marathon in New York, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 2011 New York City Marathon in New York November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya led the top three home in record-breaking time at the New York City Marathon Sunday while Firehiwot Dado of Ethiopia came from behind to claim the women's title.

Mutai burst from the leading pack at the 20-mile mark to win in two hours, five minutes, six seconds, more than two-and-a-half minutes faster than the previous course record of 2:07:43 set in 2001 by Ethiopian Tesfaye Jifar.

Second behind the Boston Marathon winner was Emmanuel Mutai, no relation to his fellow Kenyan, who completed the race in 2:06:28.

Third place went to Olympic bronze medallist Tsegaye Kebede of Ethiopia, who was also faster than the old record in 2:07:14.

The women's race on a glorious autumn day was more dramatic, with Dado overtaking fading frontrunner Mary Keitany of Kenya in the final mile.

Dado, a three-times Rome Marathon winner, made up a deficit of more than two minutes to win, clocking 2:23:15.

Buzunesh Deba, an Ethiopian now living and training in New York, finished second four seconds behind Dado, with the fading Keitany third in 2:23:39.

Keitany, who won this year's London Marathon in course-record time after finishing third last year in her marathon debut in New York, seized the lead from the start and built up a huge lead of two minutes 23 seconds by mile 15.

However, the 29-year-old Kenyan began to slow and Dado and Deba kept whittling down the margin, moving within one minute of Keitany as they entered Central Park for the final stage.

When Keitany noticed her pursuers closing in, she put on a desperate spurt and held them off until the trio moved to the southern tip of the park.

Dado surged by and then so did Deba, winner of the Los Angeles and San Diego marathons, on the last straight.

