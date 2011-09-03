Maradona given FIFA ambassadorial role
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
DAEGU, South Korea Russian Anna Chicherova clinched the women's high jump gold medal on a countback from Blanka Vlasic on Saturday to end the Croatian's four-year reign as world champion.
Both Chicherova, who won silver behind her rival at the last two world championships, and Vlasic jumped 2.03 meters to move clear of the rest of the field but neither could clear 2.05.
Vlasic's failed attempts at 2.00 and 2.03 then proved decisive and the 27-year-old, who has been struggling with injury and poor form this year, took silver.
Italian Antonietta Di Martino won the bronze after clearing 2.00 at her third attempt.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON The English Football Association was warned "the clock is ticking" after a motion of no confidence into its ability to reform itself was passed during a British Parliamentary debate on Thursday.
The Olympic Council of Ireland has elected Swim Ireland chief executive Sarah Keane to replace Pat Hickey, who stepped aside after being charged in Brazil over an alleged scheme to sell Rio Games tickets illegally.