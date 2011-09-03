DAEGU, South Korea Russian Anna Chicherova clinched the women's high jump gold medal on a countback from Blanka Vlasic on Saturday to end the Croatian's four-year reign as world champion.

Both Chicherova, who won silver behind her rival at the last two world championships, and Vlasic jumped 2.03 meters to move clear of the rest of the field but neither could clear 2.05.

Vlasic's failed attempts at 2.00 and 2.03 then proved decisive and the 27-year-old, who has been struggling with injury and poor form this year, took silver.

Italian Antonietta Di Martino won the bronze after clearing 2.00 at her third attempt.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John Mehaffey)