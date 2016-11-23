MILAN Italian infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) aims to raise more money than analysts expect from the sale of a stake in its Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) business, Chief Financial Officer Giancarlo Guenzi told Reuters on Wednesday.

The group, 30 percent owned by the Benetton family, intends to sell a stake of about 15 percent in toll road business ASPI to help fund its expansion outside its home market.

Analysts have estimated the group could raise around 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) from the sale, due to be completed in the first three months of next year.

"It is a very good asset and the group aims to get the maximum from the sale," Guenzi told Reuters, adding the group aimed to do better than analysts' estimates.

Guenzi said the group could postpone the deadline for non-binding offers for ASPI to mid-December from the end of November.

"We have met many potential investors and we have encountered solid interest (for ASPI)," said Guenzi, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Milan.

Potential buyers of a stake in ASPI are large pension funds, wealth funds and investors specialized in infrastructures, Guenzi said.

