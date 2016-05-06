NEW YORK Junk-rated Atlantic City is drowning in financial uncertainty, but some investors in the cash-strapped New Jersey gambling hub are betting on one possible outcome above all others: a state bailout.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments never owned the city's debt before, but in the past few months the Boston-based global asset manager picked up nearly $5 million of general obligation (GO) bonds.

"The state has to step in and provide liquidity," Columbia senior analyst Daniel Belcher said.

Wall Street hopes state lawmakers, deeply divided over how to help the seaside resort town, will not let it go bankrupt. In New Jersey, the state must approve bankruptcy filings by local governments.

If that happened, it would be the state's first since the Great Depression and would further damage its reputation in the U.S. municipal bond market. Default could lead to more downgrades and higher borrowing costs for other struggling New Jersey cities such as Newark, its largest.

On Thursday, Governor Chris Christie said lawmakers needed to immediately squash their differences and pass a takeover and aid package because Atlantic City would run out of cash in 10 days.

"Either they're going to do it or Atlantic City's going to be bankrupt," Christie said. "I am not sending any more money to Atlantic City without the authority to fix the underlying problem."

A departure from New Jersey's history of helping municipalities "would set a new precedent," said Chris Alwine, head of Vanguard Municipal Bond Group. "A workable solution for all interested parties remains possible."

The Vanguard Group currently holds $34.4 million worth of Atlantic City debt, representing about 0.03 percent of the firm's total municipal bond assets.

At least three-fourths of the Atlantic City bonds Vanguard holds were cut deeper into junk territory by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday to 'CC,' just two notches above default.

Default or debt restructuring "appears to be a virtual certainty even under the most optimistic circumstances," even with "extraordinary" state support, S&P said.

BUYER'S REMORSE

Holders of bonds that are insured or backed by a state program are likely to get paid despite a default, something the city narrowly avoided on Monday. Mayor Don Guardian could not yet promise the city will make a June debt service payment.

Assured Guaranty insures $73 million of Atlantic City's GO bonds, and MBIA insures another $5.4 million of GOs. The city has roughly $250 million of outstanding bond debt.

In May 2015, Atlantic City also sold $53.8 million of debt through a state program that redirects aide earmarked for Atlantic City to these bondholders if the city cannot make payments.

Despite the city's downward fiscal spiral since then, many of these bonds - given the state involvement - have actually risen in price.

Boston-based Eaton Vance Management holds $17 million of city debt, all of it issued through that state program.

"We are comfortable with the state intercept mechanism on the bonds that we own," said Eaton's Craig Brandon.

Florida-based Wasmer, Schroeder & Co sold most of its insured Atlantic City water utility bonds last month, said portfolio manager Jason Diefenthaler.

"It was best just to take the money and run," he said.

Others with unsupported bonds are more concerned as political infighting escalates. This week, the state's two top Democratic legislators could not even agree whether they privately discussed a compromise takeover bill.

VanEck bought city bonds in the third quarter of 2015. They comprise less than 0.5 percent of its portfolio. If the city defaults, its debt would fall out of VanEck's index, Colby said.

"Those are very uncertain prospects for Atlantic City's near-term health and survival," said VanEck portfolio manager James Colby.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Daniel Bases and Tom Brown)