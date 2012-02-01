Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
Independent power producer Atlantic Power Corp said it bought a majority stake in Canadian Hills LLC, which owns a 300 megawatts windpower project in Oklahoma, for $23 million.
Atlantic Power, which would have a 51 percent stake in Canadian Hills, said total costs for the U.S.-power project are expected to be about $460 million.
Construction of the project -- Canadian Hills -- which is being developed by Apex Wind Energy Holdings is expected to begin in April, with commercial operations likely in November.
The Canadian company will have the right to invest 100 percent of the project equity or about $170 million, Atlantic Power said in a statement.
Shares of Atlantic Power, which has projects in Florida, New Jersey, California and Michigan, were trading up 3 Canadian cents at C$14.92 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.