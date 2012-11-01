Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Cargo carrier Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW.O) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and cut its full-year forecast, citing a soft air freight market, and its shares fell 16 percent.
Atlas Air, which provides charter freight services to commercial airlines and the U.S. military, said it expected full-year earnings to exceed $4.65 a share, compared with an August forecast of more than $5.10.
A number of cargo carriers have noted weakness in demand lately. Last month, the International Air Transport Association revised its outlook for cargo, saying the sector would have a 0.4 percent contraction in 2012 instead of 0.3 percent growth as previously forecast.
By value, about 40 percent of internationally shipped goods go by air, and cargo demand is seen as a barometer for world trade and the health of the economy.
Net income at Atlas Air was $33.9 million, or $1.27 a share, in the third quarter, compared with $28.2 million, or $1.07 a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted for special items, the profit was $1.26 a share, while analysts on average were expecting $1.35, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $409.3 million, shy of the $415.2 million that analysts had forecast.
Shares of Atlas Air were down 16 percent at $46.17 in morning trading.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.