Swatch Group seeing strong demand so far in 2017: CEO
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
AT&T Inc (T.N) said it expects to record a non-cash, pre-tax gain of about $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter from its pensions and post-employment benefit plans.
The gain will not affect its operating results or margins in the quarter ended December 31, the company said in a regulatory filing. (link.reuters.com/jeh36v)
AT&T said the gain included asset gains, which were about $3.2 billion above its assumed rate of return of 7.75 percent.
The company said it expects to record a charge of about $500 million related to employee termination and other employee-related charges.
AT&T is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Jan 28.
AT&T shares were flat in trading after the bell. They closed at $33.34 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
MUNICH Lufthansa announced a higher than expected 2017 profit target on Thursday, saying a rebound in demand in the United States and Asia and a breakthrough pay deal with pilots had improved its prospects.
SYDNEY Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut the cost of middle and senior management roles at its Hong Kong head office by 30 percent, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, a day after the airline reported its first annual loss since 2008.