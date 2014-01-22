The AT&T logo is pictured by its store in Carlsbad, California, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

AT&T Inc (T.N) said it expects to record a non-cash, pre-tax gain of about $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter from its pensions and post-employment benefit plans.

The gain will not affect its operating results or margins in the quarter ended December 31, the company said in a regulatory filing. (link.reuters.com/jeh36v)

AT&T said the gain included asset gains, which were about $3.2 billion above its assumed rate of return of 7.75 percent.

The company said it expects to record a charge of about $500 million related to employee termination and other employee-related charges.

AT&T is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Jan 28.

AT&T shares were flat in trading after the bell. They closed at $33.34 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)