Apple says to add two more R&D centers in China
HONG KONG Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
NEW YORK AT&T Inc said on Monday it expects to expand its ultra-fast fiber network and TV services to up to 21 U.S. cities, including Chicago and Atlanta.
AT&T, which is fighting rivals such as Google Inc as well as cable companies with its fiber-based product, is considering providing broadband Internet speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second and its U-verse television service in cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami.
Before the company can enter these markets, it must make agreements with local leaders in each city.
The services are currently available in Austin, Texas and some surrounding communities, and will be rolled out in parts of Dallas this summer, the company said.
AT&T also said it may consider expanding its reach to 100 cities eventually.
Earlier this month, AT&T announced it was in discussions with North Carolina Next Generation Network to bring U-verse with high-speed internet to North Carolina.
U-verse launched in 2006 and currently has 10.7 million combined Internet and TV customers.
(With additional reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
SEOUL A South Korean court said on Friday it has reassigned Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee's bribery trial to another judge, following questions about the previous judge's connection to a woman Lee is accused of bribing.