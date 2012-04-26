U.S. technology startups panic over immigration ban
SAN FRANCISCO Silicon Valley venture capitalist Kate Mitchell said her startup companies have a message for their employees who are foreign nationals: Don't travel outside the country right now.
NEW YORK AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. mobile service provider, has received regulatory approval for its plan to give T-Mobile USA a big chunk of spectrum as part of its break-up offering in compensation for the failure of their efforts to merge.
AT&T was left with an obligation to give wireless air waves and $3 billion cash to Deutsche Telekom AG unit T-Mobile USA after AT&T's $39 billion plan to buy its smaller rival failed late last year due to strong regulatory opposition.
The Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday that it approved of AT&T's transfer of spectrum to T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 U.S. mobile service provider.
T-Mobile USA plans to use the spectrum to help it upgrade its network for higher-speed data services. T-Mobile USA has committed to spend $4 billion on improving its network and deploying new technology in 2013.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
SAN FRANCISCO Silicon Valley venture capitalist Kate Mitchell said her startup companies have a message for their employees who are foreign nationals: Don't travel outside the country right now.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group on Thursday amid mounting pressure from activists and employees who oppose the administration's immigration policies.
Amazon.com Inc's shares fell as much as 4.2 percent on Friday after the company missed Wall Street targets for its closely watched cloud computing business.