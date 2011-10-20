MetroPCS Communications PCS.N is the first in line to buy assets from AT&T Inc (T.N) and T-Mobile USA if they win U.S. regulatory approval for their $39 billion merger, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report, which cites unnamed people familiar with the situation, said that a deal would likely include subscribers and wireless spectrum. Representatives for neither AT&T nor T-Mobile USA were available for comment.

It cited one unnamed person saying that a deal would likely be valued at less than $4 billion. However, any deal would require AT&T to win approval for its T-Mobile USA purchase -- a deal that the U.S. Justice Department is looking to block.

MetroPCS has made no secret of the fact that it would like to buy spectrum and has said it hopes to use its $2.2 billion available liquidity to gain access to new airwaves.

T-Mobile USA is a unit of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) .

