A Verizon wireless store is shown in Del Mar, California June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

AT&T Inc (T.N) said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it acquired spectrum from Verizon Wireless (VZ.N) (VOD.L) for $1.9 billion in cash.

The spectrum, in the 700 MHz band, covers 42 million people throughout the United States.

