LONDON A Mercedes-Benz sedan and a Citroen with a Maserati engine that Rolling Stones bass player Bill Wyman says he used to drive to recording sessions and to visit artists and writers in France, will be auctioned off in June, Bonham's said on Tuesday.

The cars, a 1966 Mercedes-Benz 250 S and a 1971 Citroen Maserati SM, are to be sold at a car auction in Chichester, England on June 26, the auction house said.

It said the Mercedes was valued at 20,000-25,000 pounds, while the Citroen was estimated at 35-40,000 pounds.

Wyman drove the cars to studios during recording sessions for several Rolling Stones albums, including "Beggars Banquet" and "Exile on Main Street", Bonham's said.

“I had the very first Mercedes that featured blacked-out windows. Everyone was getting black windows – Mick Jagger and Brian Jones did in their Minis," Wyman said in a statement released by Bonham's.

"Mercedes had never done black windows, though, so I had to contribute to the research on how to make them. It cost me about 350 pounds.

"Then of course, I got stopped all the time. The police usually just wanted to see who was in it.”

Wyman said that he had driven the Maserati in the south of France and had used it on trips to visit the artists Marc Chagall and Cesar Baldaccini, and the American writer James Baldwin.

