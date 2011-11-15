Golden chariot restored for Thai king's "ascent to heaven"
BANGKOK Inch by gilded inch, the chariot to take Thailand's late king on his last journey is being restored by workers in Bangkok in a labor that will last months.
GENEVA A huge yellow diamond known as the "Sun-Drop Diamond" sold for 11.28 million Swiss francs or $12.36 million, a world record for a yellow diamond, at auction on Tuesday night, Sotheby's said.
The diamond, the world's largest pear-shaped fancy vivid yellow weighing 110.03 carats, was the top lot at Sotheby's semi-annual jewelry sale in Geneva.
The stone was discovered in South Africa last year and cut and polished by New York-based Cora International which put it up for sale, the auction house said in its catalog.
It had a pre-sale estimate of $11-15 million. The hammer price includes the commission paid by the owner, who Sotheby's auctioneer David Bennett said was a private individual who wished to remain anonymous.
"It sold for a record for a yellow diamond ... It was exactly within our expectation for this spectacular stone," Bennett told reporters after the sale.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Tim Pearce)
BANGKOK Inch by gilded inch, the chariot to take Thailand's late king on his last journey is being restored by workers in Bangkok in a labor that will last months.
LONDON Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning living monarch, celebrated her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday as Britain commemorated 65 years since she ascended the British throne.
HAMBURG, Germany A German tourist attraction that features miniature models of various parts of the world has put up a wall around the United States, in a dig at President Donald Trump's plan to build a full-sized one on the border with Mexico.