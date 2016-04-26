Belgian company takes 3D printing to chocolate
GEMBLOUX, Belgium Layer by layer, 0.2 millimeters at a time, a specialized printing machine at Belgian chocolate shop Miam Factory applies melted chocolate to shape a three-dimensional object.
LONDON The largest "fancy vivid blue" diamond ever to be offered at auction will form part of a dazzling jewelry sale in Geneva next month where it is seen as possibly fetching around $45 million, according to Christie's.
The rectangular-cut "Oppenheimer Blue", which is measured at 14.62 carats, will take its place in the Magnificent Jewels auction on May 18 which will feature more than 280 lots from 19th century pieces to contemporary designs.
"It's quite likely to make a world record price," David Warren, senior international jewelry director, head of jewelry Middle East at Christie's, told Reuters at a media preview in London.
Last year, a rare and flawless "Blue Moon Diamond" sold for $48.4 million.
NEW YORK Fast-food chain Burger King said on Wednesday it will start televising a commercial for its signature Whopper sandwich that is designed to activate Google voice-controlled devices, raising questions about whether marketing tactics have become too invasive.