NEW YORK An art auction featuring works by Jeff Koons, Jasper Johns and Chuck Close for relief efforts in Haiti raised nearly $14 million and set records for four artists, according to Christie's.

The sale of 27 works by 26 contemporary artists exceeded its pre-sale expectation of $10 million. All of the proceeds will go toward Haitian relief such as education and health care.

Many of the works sold at Christie's on Thursday were created for the Art for Haiti auction. A painting by Marlene Dumas titled "My mother before she became my mother" sold for $2 million, or nearly three times the pre-sale estimate, and was the top seller.

"Deal - No Deal" by Luc Tuymans fetched $1.15 million.

Christie's said the sale was its highest total for a charity auction. World records were set for works by Raymond Pettibon, Glenn Ligon, Adel Abdessemed and Nate Lowman.

Art dealer David Zwirner, who curated the sale, described it as "an amazing evening."

"We are overwhelmed by the support,' he said of the results.

The sale was organized by actor Ben Stiller's Stiller Foundation in conjunction with Zwirner.