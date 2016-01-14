DALLAS - Keys to the limousine President John F. Kennedy was riding in when he was killed more than 50 years ago are expected to fetch up to $50,000 when they are sold in an online auction this month.

They are among 13 items linked to the death of Kennedy in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963 that will go to the highest bidder in the sale from Jan. 10 to Jan. 30 at www.goldinauctions.com.

"These are items that relate mostly to the assassination of President Kennedy with a couple of others just relating to his tenure as president of the United States," said Ken Goldin, the owner of Goldin Auctions.