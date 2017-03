NEW YORK - Gowns, jewelry and memorabilia owned by actress Joan Collins during a career that spanned decades will be sold later this month in Beverly Hills by Julien's Auctions.

Highlights of the sale on Dec. 16 will include costumes Collins wore as Alexis Carrington Colby in the 1980s television drama "Dynasty," couture dresses from the 1960s, vintage Louis Vuitton steamer trunks and a custom-made white fox and mink cape.