Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. From costumes to instruments, a selection of music memorabilia will go under the hammer in Beverly Hills this week, including items belonging to late singers Whitney Houston and Prince.
Heritage Auctions is offering a selection of belongings of Houston, who died in 2012, including clothes, awards, earrings as well as personal documents at the June 24-25 sale.
Also up for grabs is Prince's Yellow Cloud electric guitar, which has an opening bid of $30,000. Prince died in April of an accidental, self-administered overdose of an opioid painkiller.
(Reporting By Jane Ross; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.