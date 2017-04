Audi cars during the company's annual news conference in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) luxury brand Audi said deliveries in February rose 3.3 percent compared to the year-earlier month, to 126,500 cars, thanks to orders for the new A4 sedan and continued solid demand in Europe.

Sales were up 8.1 percent in Europe, rose by 2.3 percent in the United States and by 1.3 percent in China, Audi said in a statement on Thursday.

