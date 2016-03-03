A Audi car during the company's annual news conference in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN German luxury car makers are in talks with possible partners for digital mapping company HERE, Audi (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said on Thursday.

Audi, BMW (BMWG.DE) and Mercedes-Benz (DAIGn.DE) clubbed together last year to buy Nokia's maps business, beating out high-tech rivals for location services seen as key to the future of self-driving cars.

"There are different kinds of talks at the moment," Stadler told reporters.

"We have let it be known that we are pleased to invite our partners and competitors to become co-users of this platform. We have also said we are prepared to reduce our stakes, so that other technology partners will come on board," the CEO said, declining to be more specific.

