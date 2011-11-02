Yum Brands same-store sales miss as fewer dine at Pizza Hut
Yum Brands Inc , the owner of KFC and Taco Bell, reported a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants worldwide as fewer diners ate at its Pizza Hut chain.
FRANKFURT Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) premium car maker Audi (NSUG.DE) said it still expects its 2011 vehicle sales to hit a record level of 1.3 million as all its markets except Western Europe grow.
In the first nine months of the year, Audi's vehicle sales were driven by a 29 percent jump in sales in China and 15.5 percent more sales in the United States, it said on Wednesday.
Audi said it was confident of meeting its 2011 goal of posting a double-digit figure in operating return on sales, with both sales and operating profit rising from 2010.
In the third quarter, its operating return on sales widened to 13.1 percent from 11.1 percent.
Parent Volkswagen last week reported a forecast-beating 45 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, driven by emerging markets and strong demand for VW and Audi vehicles, but warned Europe's debt crisis would weigh on demand for cars in Western Europe.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
NEW YORK News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday but missed expectations on revenue and its stock opened down more than 2 percent.
LOS ANGELES Dunkin' Brands Group Inc , owner of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands, on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as a favorable tax rate boosted results.