Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
BERLIN Audi expects to keep its operating profit margin within a target range of 8-10 percent this year despite growing spending on new factories and ramp-up costs of new models.
First-quarter operating profit at Volkswagen's flagship premium brand fell to 1.30 billion euros ($1.45 billion) before special items from 1.42 billion a year earlier, Audi said on Wednesday, with the operating margin falling to 9 percent from 9.7 percent.
Audi set aside 100 million euros in the January-March period to cover costs related to possible further recalls of cars fitted with Takata Corp airbags, it said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.