Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
FRANKFURT German luxury automaker Audi said first-half sales rose 11.4 percent to a record 869,350 vehicles thanks to strong demand for its A3 model.
June sales rose 10.8 percent to 155,450 cars, Volkswagen's luxury division said in a statement on Monday.
"We will carry forward the momentum from the first half of the year into the second half," Audi sales chief Luca de Meo said.
The automaker had already announced half year record sales in China, its biggest global market.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.