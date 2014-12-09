Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN Audi (VOWG_p.DE) increased sales of luxury cars 11 percent in November to 146,250 vehicles, its best-ever result for that month, bolstered by double-digit growth in the United States and China.
Deliveries in the January-to-November period were up 10 percent to 1.59 million autos, already beating last year's record 1.58 million in sales, Ingolstadt-based Audi said on Tuesday.
German rival Mercedes-Benz posted a 13 percent gain in November sales to a record 150,742 cars, extending the year-to-date increase to 12 percent or 1.49 million.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.