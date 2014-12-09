The Volkswagen logo is seen at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in this September 10, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

BERLIN Audi (VOWG_p.DE) increased sales of luxury cars 11 percent in November to 146,250 vehicles, its best-ever result for that month, bolstered by double-digit growth in the United States and China.

Deliveries in the January-to-November period were up 10 percent to 1.59 million autos, already beating last year's record 1.58 million in sales, Ingolstadt-based Audi said on Tuesday.

German rival Mercedes-Benz posted a 13 percent gain in November sales to a record 150,742 cars, extending the year-to-date increase to 12 percent or 1.49 million.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)