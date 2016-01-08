A visitor inspects an Audi Q5 model during the Imported Auto Expo in Beijing, China, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

FRANKFURT Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) luxury brand Audi on Friday said annual sales rose 3.6 percent to a record 1,803,250 cars last year.

Sales in Europe rose 4.8 percent to 799,950 while sales in the United States rose 11.1 percent to 202,202 vehicles, Audi said on Friday.

Sales in China, the world's largest car market, fell 1.4 percent to 570,889 cars.

