Audio chipmaker Audience Inc ADNC.O reported a 23.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue and posted a loss for the third consecutive quarter, hurt by weak sales to smartphone makers.

The company reported a loss of $7.2 million, or 32 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $4.6 million or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $36.1 million from $47.2 million.

Audience makes chips that improve voice quality in mobile devices by filtering out background noise.

