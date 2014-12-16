Drug developer Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc said its drug for treating chorea, or involuntary movement associated with Huntington's disease, met the main goal in a late-stage study.

Auspex shares were up about 64 pct in after-hours trading.

Patients administered SD-809, Auspex's lead drug, showed an improvement in a standardized score measuring involuntary movement, compared with those given a placebo.

The drug also significantly improved the patients' quality of life, lowering rates of depression and anxiety.

About 90 percent of those suffering from Huntington's disease develop chorea, characterized by involuntary, excessive movements that can impact all parts of the body and interfere with motor functions.

The company said is was also running an additional trial to see if chorea management remained under control when patients were switched overnight to SD-809 from tetrabenazine, the current standard-of-care.

Data from the study suggested that the chorea score for the company's drug improved by a point at the first and the fourth weeks, Auspex said.

Huntington's Disease is a genetic disorder that causes certain cells of the brain to die over time. Since there is currently no cure for Huntington's disease or to stop its progress, treatments focus on managing symptoms.

Auspex said it was also evaluating the drug for treatment of Tourette syndrome, a neurological disorder, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a type of lung disease.

The company plans to apply for the drug's regulatory approval by mid-2015.

