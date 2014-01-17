JAKARTA Indonesia said that it would increase naval patrols after territorial violations by Australia as it tried to turn back asylum seekers and urged its southern neighbor to halt operations that risked further incursions.

Earlier on Friday, Australia apologized for recent incursions into Indonesian waters.

"Indonesia deplores and rejects the violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity by the Australian vessels," a spokesman for the security and political affairs coordinating ministry, Agus Barnas, told reporters.

The ministry withdrew an earlier statement which had referred to deep regret over the incidents. The language used in the new statement was stronger.

It demanded formal clarification for the infringements through diplomatic channels and assurances that such incidents would not be repeated.

(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana, Writing by Jonathan Thatcher)