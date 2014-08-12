Wall St. up as Fed raises rates but stays course
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.
SYDNEY An Australian law firm is widening a consumer class action case, already the country's largest, to target five major local and international banks over credit card fees worth as much as A$250 million ($231 million).
Maurice Blackburn said on Tuesday it had filed papers in the New South Wales Supreme Court against Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ.AX), Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX), Westpac units St George and BankSA, and Citigroup Inc's (C.N) Citibank over the late payment fees it claims were excessive and unfair.
The law firm said it expects to file further suits against Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX), CBA subsidiary Bankwest, National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB.AX) and American Express (AXP.N).
The wider action follows a test case late last year involving 38,000 ANZ clients in the Federal Court in Melbourne.
Lawyers for ANZ's customers argued that the bank's exception fees, including late payment, overdrawn and missed payment fees, were penalties and were unfair and unconscionable.
The Melbourne court ruled in favour of the ANZ customers, a decision that is being appealed by the bank.
The expanded action is open to any customers of the targeted banks who have ever paid a late payment fee.
"We're talking about an enormous action," Maurice Blackburn lawyer Andrew Watson said. "If people are a bit like myself and not as careful about paying off their credit card, then they will be in the action and stand to benefit."
NEW YORK Wall Street's top banks see two additional interest rate rises this year from the Federal Reserve and most expect at least three more in 2018, a Reuters poll showed Wednesday after the U.S. central bank lifted rates for the second time in three months.
WASHINGTON U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.