Australia's Senate is expected to pass laws next month to price carbon emissions in Australia and create a national emissions trading scheme opposed by miners and some energy producers and manufacturers that fear it will make them less competitive.

Following are some of the main arguments of the "No" campaign and the reply from those in favor.

THE NO CAMPAIGN

-- Australia is a small country and its emissions don't matter compared to China's or the United States, the world's top carbon polluters.

-- Why act now and risk imposing carbon costs on the economy when other nations aren't doing the same?

-- Pricing carbon emissions will hurt industries that export, raise energy costs for businesses and consumers and lead to job cuts.

-- The scheme is complicated and is just a tax on polluters.

THE YES CAMPAIGN

-- Australia, with 22.5 million people, is the highest per-capita greenhouse gas polluter among rich nations, the government says. The country represents about 0.3 percent of humanity yet produces 1.5 percent of mankind's carbon emissions.

And its emissions are growing as the population and the $1.3 trillion resource-led economy continues to expand.

-- The 27 members of the European Union plus three other nations are part of the world's largest emissions trading market.

New Zealand has a national emissions trading scheme, India has a coal tax, China has set energy and carbon intensity targets and is moving toward emissions trading, while California is set to launch emissions trading in 2013 and South Korea in 2015. Japan has several regional schemes.

-- Australia's program will give up to 94.5 percent of pollution permits, each representing a tonne of emissions, for free to highly carbon polluting industries that export their goods to nations without carbon costs, protecting jobs.

The scheme will also offer financial support for the steel industry to invest in ways to reduce emissions, cash to support jobs in the coal mining sector, money to support the closure of about 2,000 megawatts of the dirtiest coal-fired power stations and about $5.5 billion in cash and free permits to help owners of highly carbon polluting power stations.

-- The government says the scheme is about changing behavior and investment decisions in an economy that has become heavily reliant on cheap coal for electricity.

The Climate Institute estimates the economy will create an additional 1.6 million jobs between now and 2020 while cutting pollution by at least 159 million tonnes.

