CANBERRA Australia's parliament passed laws that impose a price on carbon emissions on Tuesday, giving new impetus to December's global climate talks in South Africa.

The carbon laws will force the top 500 polluting companies to pay a A$24 ($22.90) a tonne price for carbon emissions from mid 2012 in an effort to fight climate change.

Australia accounts for 1.5 percent of global emissions, but is the developed world's highest emitter per capita due to a reliance on fossil-fuel coal to generate electricity.

Australia joins the European Union and New Zealand with an economy-wide price on emissions. Smaller regional programs operate in the United States and Japan, while China and South Korea are working on carbon trading schemes.

Following are details of Australia's program:

CARBON SCHEME ARCHITECTURE

* Carbon tax to be at A$23 a tonne in 2012-13 (July-June), A$24.15 in 2013-14 and A$25.40 in 2014-15. No international carbon credits may be imported during this period.

* Carbon trading begins 2015-16, subject to three-year price ceiling of A$20 above international price for 2015-16, rising by 5 percent in real terms for the next two years. There will be a price floor of A$15, rising by 4 percent per annum.

* In 2014, the government will set national emissions caps stretching out five years, consistent with a minimum overall reduction target of 5 percent by 2020.

* International credits will be recognized from the start of trading in mid-2015, although their import will be limited to the equivalent of half of national emissions.

* About 60 percent of national emissions to be covered, excluding farming and land sectors

INDUSTRY COMPENSATION

* Emissions-intensive, trade-exposed industries, such as aluminum and zinc refiners and steel makers, will be given free permits covering 94.5 percent of average industry emissions for the first three years, decreasing by 1.3 percent a year. Moderate emitters will receive free permits covering 66 percent of average emissions, reducing at the same level.

* Steel makers also receive assistance worth A$300 million over four years to encourage investment and innovation.

* The liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry's supplementary permits to have 50 percent effective assistance.

* Government to negotiate shut-down or part-closure of the most emissions-intensive power generators before 2020, removing up to 2,000 megawatts of capacity. The government aims to replace older coal-fired power stations with cleaner generators.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Treasury said the carbon tax would boost the consumer price index by 0.7 percent in 2012-13, then 0.2 percent in 2015-16, but the economy would continue to grow strongly through the tax and later carbon-trading mechanism.

* Treasury said GDP would rise from A$1.3 trillion now to more than A$1.7 trillion in 2020. Employment would grow by 1.6 million jobs by 2020, with or without a carbon price.

* Power prices to rise an estimated 10 percent in 2012-13.

* The transformation of the energy sector is forecast to drive around A$100 billion in investment in the renewables sector over the period to 2050.

* The government has set up a Clean Energy Finance Corporation to invest A$10 billion into the commercialization of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies.

(Reporting by James Grubel and Rob Taylor; Editing by Michael Perry)