SYDNEY The global banking industry should accept much tougher regulations in return for taxpayer support, and any extra cost to banks was more than justified by the reduction in economic risks, a top Australian policymaker said on Tuesday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy Debelle said the management practices that led to the global financial crisis would not be tolerated and called for a debate on whether the industry was putting profits before society.

"‘Trust me, I know what I'm doing', was the banker's exhortation for the light touch approach to regulation that was pervasive prior to the crisis in many countries," Debelle said in a speech on how that trust had been shattered, and how it might be rebuilt.

"The light touch is no longer acceptable," he said. Instead, banks had to be subject to stricter regulation and to more intense scrutiny by prudential supervisors.

"While this might impose some costs on the financial sector and increase the cost of financial intermediation, the benefits are sure to outweigh those costs," said Debelle, rejecting an argument put forward by some global banks against tighter controls.

"Given the role that the financial sector plays in the economy, there is a form of social contract between it and the general public," said Debelle, who heads the RBA's financial markets division.

This meant the sector had to reconsider its use of risk and leverage as a means to make money.

"The rate of profitability in the financial sector is also a debate society needs to be having," he added. "If financial institutions are perceived to be earning too high a rate of profitability, particularly if the institution is enjoying a degree of support from the public sector, that too will impede the restoration of trust."

The breakdown of trust in the financial system had greatly blunted the power of monetary and fiscal policy to revive the global economy, leading to terrible costs in high unemployment in many countries.

The Europe Union had been particularly badly affected, said Debelle, with the European Central Bank having to become the lender of last resort because banks in the region simply did not trust each other.

Even the future of the euro had come under question, leading investors in some EU countries to pull back from those members considered most at risk of possibly leaving the single currency.

"As a result of this mistrust, we are witnessing a balkanization of the financial system in Europe," said Debelle. "This diminished trust in political and economic institutions is a particularly worrying development."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)