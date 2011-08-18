SYDNEY Australia may take regulatory action to control the widely used agricultural chemical dimethoate due to potential health concerns, the Agriculture Minister said on Thursday.

Dimethoate is used on a wide variety of horticulture produce as a treatment for pests such as fruit fly, and is made by companies including Australia's Nufarm.

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) had advised the government of possible action after four years of analysis.

"The APVMA has advised me they will take the first step toward a possible suspension of the chemical by issuing show-cause letters to the registrants of products containing dimethoate," Minister Joe Ludwig said in a statement.

The minister said the APVMA would announce its proposal for regulatory action in due course.

