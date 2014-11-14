SYDNEY Mining billionaire Gina Rinehart plans to invest A$500 million ($435 million) and partner with a major Chinese firm to create one of Australia's biggest dairy farms, aiming to capitalize on rapidly growing demand in China for premium infant formula.

The joint venture, Hope Dairies Ltd, aims to begin exports in the second half of 2016 and may produce as much as 30,000 metric tonnes of formula a year. It also plans to sell long-life milk.

Food safety scandals have led to booming demand for quality infant formula in China, prompting a wave of tie-ups between foreign and Chinese dairy firms, including a $550 million investment last month by France's Danone SA (DANO.PA) in formula maker Yashili International Holdings (1230.HK).

Rinehart's firm, Hancock Prospecting, is looking to buy about 5,000 hectares (12,355 acres) of farmland in the state of Queensland which would be home to some 16,000 cows.

"There's a huge market for dairy products in China and Australia produces the best and we are going to produce a premium product that particularly China, we believe, will be very interested in," said Jason Morrison, spokesman for Hope Dairies.

China's imports of milk and milk powder soared 70 percent in the first half of the year to 830,000 tonnes, customs data showed. Infant milk formula sales in China are forecast to double from last year to $31 billion by 2017, according to research firm Euromonitor.

Morrison declined to identify the Chinese partner ahead of an official announcement on Saturday but it is believed to be Chinese industrial giant China National Machinery Industry Corp [CNMAC.UL], The Australian newspaper reported on Friday.

Officials at China National Machinery Industry Corp were not immediately available for comment.

Hope Dairies plans to manufacture pharmaceutical grade product, Morrison said, which would spare it from safety concerns that have hit companies like New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra, whose then-partner in China in 2008 was found to have added melamine to bulk up infant formula.

The Queensland Dairyfarmers' Organisation, which has been working with Rinehart's firm and the state for months, said the project would include big investments in farms and milk processing facilities in the state, where dairy farmers have been hit by a local price war.

News of the Hope Dairies venture was first reported by Bloomberg.

(Additional reporting by Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI; Writing by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)