SYDNEY Shares in Australia's David Jones DJS.AX jumped 23 percent to after the department store operator agreed to a takeover from South Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd (WHLJ.J), valuing the company at around A$2.15 billion ($2 billion).

Although they rose 25 percent at one point to the takeover bid price of A$4.00, they later pared gains slightly to stand at A$3.94 by 0113 GMT.

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)