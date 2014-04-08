Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
SYDNEY Australia's No.2 department store operator, David Jones Ltd DJS.AX, said on Wednesday it had agreed to a takeover offer from South Africa's Woolworth Holdings Ltd (WHLJ.J) valuing the company at around A$2.15 billion ($2 billion).
In doing so, it has spurned an offer from bigger rival Myer Holdings Ltd (MYR.AX), which in October 2013 proposed a nil premium all-stock deal that had valued David Jones at A$1.4 billion.
David Jones said it had entered into a scheme of arrangement with Woolworths, a mid to high-end retailer in South Africa, for the A$4 per share bid. That represents a 25 percent premium to its closing price on Tuesday and a 40 percent premium to its close on January30 when the Myer offer was made public.
"All I can say is that it's a surprise and it's a hefty premium," said Morningstar senior equity analyst Tim Montague-Jones.
"I don't think Myer will be able to match that sort of premium, but who knows - it's hard to tell," he said.
David Jones rejected the Myer proposal last year, but had since included it in a number of options under consideration.
David Jones Chairman Gordon Cairns said the board had considered several proposals including remaining a standalone company or merging with Myer but concluded that the Woolworths' deal was in the best interests of shareholders.
The South Africa-based Woolworths also owns 87.9 percent of Australia's clothing and homeware store Country Road Ltd CTY.AX.
($1 = 1.0712 Australian Dollars)
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.